Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Travis Scott & Rosalia Win Latin Grammy For “TKN”
79
0
Playboi Carti Discusses “Whole Lotta Red,” Calls It “Alternative” & “Psyched Out”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1469
4
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Playboi Carti Discusses “Whole Lotta Red,” Calls It “Alternative” & “Psyched Out”

Posted By on November 21, 2020

Playboi Carti says “Whole Lotta Red” is “alternative” and “psyched out,” and gave an update on the release window.

Playboi Carti discussed his highly anticipated album Whole Lotta Red with GQ, this week, for the publication’s upcoming Men of the Year spread. The enigmatic rapper wouldn’t confirm a release date but provided a tease for how the project will sound.

playboi Carti, Whole Lotta RedDia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Carti described the album as being “alternative” and “psyched out,” but when asked whether fans will be able to hear Whole Lotta Red before the end of the year, he responded, “we’ll see.” 

Carti first teased the album back in July 2019, telling fans to expect it to release within the “next 60 days.” The lack of a release in the time since has had fans itching for new music. “It feels like we worked too hard for this moment. So, I’ma do this shit with no features,” he said at the time. He also released a new single, “Meh,” earlier this year.

In September, Iggy Azalea, who Carti was in a relationship with at the time, discussed the album, saying the release date is a secret: “I’m not ignoring the Carti comments. It’s just, I’ve already said he’s not here, he’s at the studio, and I can’t tell you when Whole Lotta Red is dropping,” said the Australian rapper. “That’s a secret. You know, I could never tell his secrets.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Travis Scott & Rosalia Win Latin Grammy For “TKN”
79 525 6
0
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Explains Why She Kept His Last Name
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Travis Scott & Rosalia Win Latin Grammy For “TKN”
79
0
Playboi Carti Discusses “Whole Lotta Red,” Calls It “Alternative” & “Psyched Out”
132
0
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Explains Why She Kept His Last Name
119
0
Jeremih Is Recovering From COVID-19 & Out Of ICU: Report
132
0
Young Thug Opens Up About Paying Lil Baby To Focus On Rapping
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Molly Brazy Feat. Mozzy Boss Up
93
0
Yung Baby Tate Rainbow Cadillac
66
0
Luh Kel Feat. Trippie Redd Feen
119
0
DaBaby Feat. Meek Mill 8 Figures
106
0
Jazz Cartier Basement
119
0
Kash Doll & DJ Infamous Feat. Benny The Butcher & Mulatto Bad Azz
106
0
James Blake The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rubi Rose Details How COVID-19 Diagnosis Switched Her From Blunts To Joints
185
0
Big Sean Feat. Post Malone “Wolves” Video
199
0
DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Travis Scott & Rosalia Win Latin Grammy For “TKN”
Playboi Carti Discusses “Whole Lotta Red,” Calls It “Alternative” & “Psyched Out”
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Explains Why She Kept His Last Name