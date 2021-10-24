Rap Basement

2 Live Crew Reportedly Faced With Lawsuit After Attempting To Reclaim Their Music Catalogue
Ralo Provides Update On His Case, Says He Needs Good People To Vouch For Him
Papoose September
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
Playboi Carti Fan Pulls Up To Concert With An Ankle Monitor

Posted By on October 24, 2021

Other fans ended up breaking down a barrier just to get into the venue.

Playboi Carti is one of the most energetic artists during his performances, and after dropping Whole Lotta Red, there is no doubt that his concerts are electric. That entire album is filled with off-the-wall bangers, and his fans are some of the most diehard people in the world. Having said that, it should be no surprise that some fans have gone to great lengths just to see Carti perform.

This was on full display last night as the artist was performing in Houston. Fans were jam-packed in the venue for Carti, and some were even there under suspicious circumstances. For instance, the fan in the clip below claimed that he was breaking his house arrest curfew to be at the concert. As you can see, he even had an ankle monitor on to show that he wasn’t lying.

As for the rest of the fans, well, they ended up breaking down a barrier just to get in. In the video posted by DJ Akademiks, fans were seen rushing the venue without a care in the world for the obstacles that were involved. In many ways, it looked similar to the type of scene we get at Astrofest.

Needless to say, Carti has the youth on lock right now, and his tour is just going to continue to get crazier as time goes on.

Via HNHH

