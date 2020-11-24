Rap Basement

Playboi Carti Gets "They Thought I Was Gay" Trending On Twitter
Playboi Carti Premieres New Music On IG Live
Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
Playboi Carti Gets “They Thought I Was Gay” Trending On Twitter

Posted By on November 23, 2020

Playboi Carti’s new snippet sparks excitement across the board for “Whole Lotta Red.”

It’s been a very long time since Playboi Carti announced Whole Lotta Red. Fans have anticipated its release all year following a few false alarms and leaks. Thankfully, it seems like we could be seeing its release before the end of the year, if not sooner, as the rapper has officially turned the project into his label. Sharing a slew of fashion-forward photos to his IG, he announced that Whole Lotta Red was done.

The exciting news had the Internet going crazy, turning the now red-haired rapper into the top trending topic on Twitter. But he didn’t stop there. The rapper returned to Instagram Live where he debuted a brand new song and sparked excitement across the board. However, it was one lyric in particular that caught everyone’s attention. “I’m servin’ that base/ I got me some thots/ they thought I was gay,” he raps on the yet-to-be-titled record.

Naturally, Iggy Azalea got dragged into the conversation. This had a bit to do with the aforementioned lyric, as well as another tweet he let off, reading, “I told da bit shut up! My son crying.” People seemingly thought this had to do with Iggy Azalea with a few of her fans coming for Carti in the mentions. The former couple, who share a son together, announced their split last month

Peep some of the reactions to Carti’s snippet below. 

Via HNHH

