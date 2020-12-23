Rap Basement

Playboi Carti Gushes Over Travis Scott’s “Whole Lotta Red” Verse

Posted By on December 23, 2020

It looks like La Flame is going to be on “Whole Lotta Red.”

Playboi Carti has been teasing Whole Lotta Red for a very long time and fans are starting to grow impatient. For instance, Mario Judah has been screaming at Carti on social media, all while releasing his own version of the album. Meanwhile, others have been wondering if the album would ever actually come out although now, it seems as though Whole Lotta Red will actually be dropping on Christmas day, which is a nice little gift for the whole world to enjoy.

There are reportedly a ton of features to be heard on the project, including ones from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and now, Travis Scott. While taking to Twitter last night, Carti mentioned Scott on Twitter, saying that the verse was incredible.

With the inclusion of Travis on the album, there is no denying that Whole Lotta Red is about to be a star-studded affair. With Die Lit, Playboi Carti was able to embrace the simplicity of his voice all while pairing it with ethereal production. Now, it seems like Carti is looking to expand on this sound and it could very well lead to one of the best projects of the entire year.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on the album, as soon as they become available.

Playboi Carti

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images
Via HNHH

