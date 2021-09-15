Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Nas King's Disease II
1350
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
728
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Playboi Carti Is Ready To Risk It All With The Release Of “Narcissist”

Posted By on September 15, 2021

Playboi Carti tells his team to forgo sample clearances and drop “Narcissist” immediately.

Last month, Playboi Carti shared an exciting, yet extremely ague announcement with his fans. With one simple Instagram post, the Atlanta rapper revealed that Narcissist would be releasing on September 13, and although plenty of people weren’t exactly sure about what Narcissist actually was, many assumed that it would be Carti’s follow-up to 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. Unfortunately, Monday, September 13 — which also happened to be Playboi Carti’s 25th birthday — came and went without any morsel of new music.

In light of a new project, merch was eventually added to the Die Lit rapper’s website, but according to Carti, that was simply the result of his site being hacked. However, 11 hours later, it appears that Carti’s frustration with Narcissist‘s rollout has come to a boiling point. 

Playboi Carti performs at the 2019 Governors Ball Festival at Randall's Island on June 01, 2019 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In a recent tweet, Playboi Carti shared another screenshot of one of his group chats, and according to his text message, he is ready to drop Narcissist at any given moment, even if it means without proper sample clearance.

“Forget about sample clearances,” Carti told his group chat while writing in all caps. “Drop Narcissist.”

With an artist of Playboi Carti‘s stature, it seems unlikely that he would risk major legal consequences from releasing an album without sending it through the proper channels, but perhaps Carti really is willing to risk it all. Stay tuned to see if Narcissist drops in the coming hours or if this is simply a ploy to build hype around Playboi Carti’s forthcoming release.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357 525 27
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371 525 28
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357
0
Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Normani & More Join “The Proud Family” Revival Guest Cast
146
0
Scarface Gives A Thumbs Up From The Hospital Following His Kidney Transplant
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kehlani Altar
159
0
Remy Ma GodMother
199
0
Mariana Velletto Crazy
106
0
IDK Champagne Poetry
172
0
Kid Cudi Soundtrack 2 My Life
199
0
Kanye West Feat. Jay-Z & Big Sean Clique
251
0
Lakeyah 5500 Degrees KeyMix
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tray Haggerty “Walking Lick” Video
159
0
Nas Feat. Blxst “Brunch On Sundays” Video
172
0
DaBaby Feat. Lil Wayne “Lonely” Video
437
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent