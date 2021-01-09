Playboi Carti, Lil Durk & Saweetie Dominate “Fire Emoji” Playlist

2020 may have been a strange year but you got to admit, we ended the year with some great music. The month of December, specifically, had several legends emerging with new projects. Of course, Eminem and Lil Wayne both offered new music but there were a few other projects that emerged just before the year came to an end. And while we haven’t done our Fire Emoji update in a while, we’re back and at ’em this Saturday for our first round of updates for the year. So, let’s get to the breakdown:

Playboi Carti and Lil Durk came in at the last second with their respective bodies of work that have been among the most anticipated of the year. Carti’s Whole Lotta Red officially emerged on Christmas day. It was only necessary that we added a few cuts off of that. “Sky” and “Rockstar Made” earn their rightful spots on the list. Off of Durk’s The Voice, we included the late King Von-featured, “Still Trappin.”

Additionally, we included that new collaboration from Saweetie and Doja Cat, “Best Friend.” It seems that Saweetie is really coming into her own these days. “Best Friend” seems like it could be a perfect record to begin the roll out for an upcoming project.

We also got some heat from NBA Youngboy, among other additions. Check it out below.

