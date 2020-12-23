Playboi Carti Reveals Future Is On “Whole Lotta Red”, Says It’s His “b3sT w0rk YET”

For much of this year, fans of Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti have been counting down the days until his next studio album release. There were rumblings at the beginning of the year, with many believing that he would come through in April after releasing his single “@ MEH”. However, as you know, that much never materialized. The current rumor is that Playboi Carti will release his long-awaited Whole Lotta Red on December 25, Christmas Day, as a thank-you to his fans. With all of the new information that he’s leaking out, that much definitely still appears to be the plan.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In recent weeks, Playboi Carti has revealed that Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and a number of others are likely features on his new album. He has been hanging out with Kid Cudi a few times on Instagram, and tweeted about Travis’ verse a few days ago. Another name has just been thrown into the equation, with Carti tweeting at Future and teasing his contribution to the album.

“@1future . THNK U . ITS A ViB3 red redR3d ! X,” wrote the elusive rapper, including still images from a possible music video shoot with Fewtch.

Earlier in the day, he added that he’s proud of his work, claiming that it’s his best yet.

“mY b3sT w0rk YET,” wrote Carti on Twitter. “d0nT sL33p.”

It’s worth noting that, the last time Playboi Carti told us not to sleep, he released “@ MEH” the following day. Could we be in for a surprise single release today?

Are you looking forward to hearing Whole Lotta Red, and do you think Future x Playboi Carti will be as good as it sounds?