Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
874
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Playboi Carti Reveals Future Is On “Whole Lotta Red”, Says It’s His “b3sT w0rk YET”

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Playboi Carti confirms Future is on “Whole Lotta Red”, in addition to Travis Scott and probably Kid Cudi.

For much of this year, fans of Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti have been counting down the days until his next studio album release. There were rumblings at the beginning of the year, with many believing that he would come through in April after releasing his single “@ MEH”. However, as you know, that much never materialized. The current rumor is that Playboi Carti will release his long-awaited Whole Lotta Red on December 25, Christmas Day, as a thank-you to his fans. With all of the new information that he’s leaking out, that much definitely still appears to be the plan.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In recent weeks, Playboi Carti has revealed that Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and a number of others are likely features on his new album. He has been hanging out with Kid Cudi a few times on Instagram, and tweeted about Travis’ verse a few days ago. Another name has just been thrown into the equation, with Carti tweeting at Future and teasing his contribution to the album.

“@1future  . THNK U . ITS A ViB3 red redR3d ! X,” wrote the elusive rapper, including still images from a possible music video shoot with Fewtch. 

Earlier in the day, he added that he’s proud of his work, claiming that it’s his best yet.

“mY b3sT w0rk YET,” wrote Carti on Twitter. “d0nT sL33p.”

It’s worth noting that, the last time Playboi Carti told us not to sleep, he released “@ MEH” the following day. Could we be in for a surprise single release today?

Are you looking forward to hearing Whole Lotta Red, and do you think Future x Playboi Carti will be as good as it sounds?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159 525 12
0
Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159
0
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record
159
0
Bay Area Rapper Cutty Banks Shot & Killed
318
0
Rod Wave Flexes Assortment Of New Plaques
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord Feat. Busta Rhymes Major Distribution
79
0
Tory Lanez Feat. 42 Dugg My Time To Shine
93
0
Lil Wayne Low Down
106
0
Eminem Zeus
132
0
Conway Feat. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn Spurs 3
93
0
DDG Feat. YG Moonwalking In Calabasas YG Remix
159
0
E-40 Feat. Drakeo The Ruler & Blxst Still
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
119
0
Tory Lanez Feat. Rich The Kid, VV$ Ken “Boink Boink” Video
106
0
Mulatto “Spend it” Video
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record