Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

J. Cole “The Fall Off”: TM88 Addresses Rampant Rumors
132
0
Playboi Carti Says Album Is Imminent, Kanye Gifts Him A Tank
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1151
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
953
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Playboi Carti Says Album Is Imminent, Kanye Gifts Him A Tank

Posted By on December 10, 2020

It looks like Mario Judah’s warnings paid off.

Playboi Carti fans have been practically begging for Whole Lotta Red to drop ever since he released Die Lit back in 2018. Despite the demand for the album, Carti has kept fans waiting, and at times, they have even given up on believing the album exists. Due to numerous leaks, Carti had to keep delaying the project but based on his recent social media activity, it’s clear the album is imminent. 

In fact, his most recent Instagram post suggests the album could potentially be coming out tonight. He even revealed that Kanye West gifted him one of those insane Yeezy tanks we’ve been seeing over the past few months. “I kAnT bELieVE mY ALBUm iS AbOUT 2 dRoP. wTF ð ps. i goT A tANK @ THe cAsTLE n0w thx. YE,” Carti wrote. 

Carti recently shared a snippet featuring Kanye, so it makes sense that the billionaire Yeezy owner would want to reward him in some way. As you can imagine, fans are over the moon about Carti’s recent admission and they’re already planning out how they’re going to experience the album. 

This news will certainly humor the likes of Mario Judah, who has been offering some warnings to Carti over the past couple of weeks, demanding that he drop the album. 

Only time will tell whether or not Carti makes good on this latest promise.

Playboi Carti

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

J. Cole “The Fall Off”: TM88 Addresses Rampant Rumors
132 525 10
0
Swizz Beatz Celebrates 18 Years Of “G.H.E.T.T.O Stories”
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

J. Cole “The Fall Off”: TM88 Addresses Rampant Rumors
132
0
Playboi Carti Says Album Is Imminent, Kanye Gifts Him A Tank
146
0
Swizz Beatz Celebrates 18 Years Of “G.H.E.T.T.O Stories”
212
0
Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” Drops Tomorrow & The Anticipation Is Real
424
0
Eminem Picture Leak Sparks Hype For New Album
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Ambré Perkins Alone
119
0
DJ Drewski Feat. Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G 2020 Vision
159
0
Ashoka The Beach (Freestyle)
146
0
Jpegmafia Super Tuesday!
212
0
Joe Budden Feat. Fabolous, Lloyd Banks & Royce Da 5'9" Remember The Titans
159
0
Chance The Rapper The Return
146
0
Trev Rich Lie A Lot
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dess Dior “Rich Bitch” Video
119
0
J. Cole “Fire Squad” Video
159
0
RMR Pulls Out A Zelda Sword, Ultra Instinct Goku, & More For “In My Bag”
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

J. Cole “The Fall Off”: TM88 Addresses Rampant Rumors
Playboi Carti Says Album Is Imminent, Kanye Gifts Him A Tank
Swizz Beatz Celebrates 18 Years Of “G.H.E.T.T.O Stories”