Playboi Carti Says He Has “More Music Coming Out Soon”

Posted By on November 24, 2021

A promising update for Carti fans.

Playboi Carti‘s Narcissist era has been interesting, to say the least. 

Back in September, Carti announced he’d be going on tour across the United States for the last three months of the year, and said his new album Narcissist was going to drop on his 25th birthday, September 13. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

That didn’t happen. 

Despite Carti’s threats to release the album, he embarked on the Narcissist tour without dropping any new music, and between fans kicking down security gates in Houston and the repeated disrespect shown to Rico Nasty (who is opening for Carti), it’s clear the “Rockstar Made” rapper has his hands full. 

However, at a recent Narcissist tour stop, Carti told fans that new music is on the way. 

In a video posted by DJ Akademiks, one concertgoer captures the moment, and Carti is clearly heard saying, “I got some more music coming out soon.” 


While this update seems promising and is coming from the man himself, what “soon” means to Playboi Carti is an entirely different discussion. “Soon” could mean a surprise drop tomorrow. “Soon” could mean six months of crytpic tweets. After teasing Whole Lotta Red for years before actually releasing it, the latter feels more trustworthy, but who knows. 

Carti operates to the beat of his own drum and there is nobody in music or fashion that can knock him off his path. Whenever the new music he promised concertgoers does arrive, his fanbase will devour it and his detractors will say they don’t understand it. Such is the life of Playboi Carti. 

What do you think of Carti telling his fans new music is coming soon? Do you believe him? Let us know down in the comments.

Via HNHH

