Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign

Posted By on January 29, 2021

Cash Carti shines while modeling Givenchy’s latest Antigona bags.

As Hip-Hop continues to evolve over time, so have its artists. Long gone are the days where artists solely focused on recording new music. Travis Scott and Drake are well known for their work with Nike, and just this week alone, artists like Beyonce and J. Cole have been seen in promotional campaigns from brands such as Adidas and Puma, respectively. Now, all eyes are on Playboi Carti as he stars in Givenchy’s new Spring/Summer 2021 campaign.

The elusive Atlanta rapper has been on the public’s consciousness since December when he dropped his long-awaited third studio album Whole Lotta Red, and his appearance in Givenchy’s latest campaign illustrates how much his influence and notoriety have already grown since then. Plus, having Matthew Williams, Givenchy’s fledgling creative director, as one of your album execs has its perks

In Williams’ first global campaign for Givenchy, Carti appears in several photos sporting the brand’s new and improved Antigona bags, which boast prices starting at a hefty $590. In addition to the bags, Carti is seen rocking a leather-clad look, mesh tank tops, and a creamy tan suit jacket. Other celebrities featured in the campaign include Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Anok Yai. 

This Givenchy appearance signals a positive shift in coverage for the Whole Lotta Red rapper, especially with troubling news recently emerging of him allegedly attempting to silence Rubi Rose and his treatment of Iggy Azalea being questioned by Adam22. It will definitely be interesting to witness how Carti’s relationship with the fashion giant continues to develop.

[via]

Via HNHH

