Benny The Butcher Reveals His Foot Doesn't Work After Shooting
Playboi Carti's "Whole Lotta Red" Is A Classic, Says Givenchy Creative Director
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Is A Classic, Says Givenchy Creative Director

Posted By on December 12, 2020

Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” continues to get hyped up ahead of its release.

Playboi Carti‘s “Whole Lotta Red” has been subjected to a lot of delays and even more anticipation from his loyal fans. For many, it feels like “Whole Lotta Red” is never going to come out, although Carti is promising that it very much exists. In fact, Carti baited his fans on social media just a couple of nights ago as he claimed that his album was about to drop. Fans immediately thought this meant it would drop on Friday although now, it seems like the album could be coming out on Christmas Day.

Last night, Carti’s good friend and Givenchy creative director Matthew M Williams took to his Instagram story where he spoke on the upcoming release of “Whole Lotta Red.” As he notes in the clip below, Carti is about to drop a classic, which should definitely get fans excited.

Based on reporting from DJ Akademiks, it seems as though this project could be executive produced by none other than Kanye West, which would make the album that much more interesting. Carti is known for his energetic ad-libs and hypnotic production, so perhaps Kanye can add an extra je ne sais quoi to it all.

Stay tuned for updates on the album as we will be sure to give them to you.

Playboi Carti

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Via HNHH

