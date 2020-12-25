Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mario Judah Trends Because People Think His “WLR” Is Better Than Playboi Carti’s
53
0
Playboi Carti Exposes Secrets About Trippie Redd, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, & More
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
900
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Is A “Whole Lotta Disappointment” For Fans

Posted By on December 25, 2020

Playboi Carti’s new album “Whole Lotta Red” isn’t a hit with everyone, with a large number of folks calling it “disappointing”.

Hopefully, the new album grows on everyone because, right now, it seems like people are pretty disappointed with the release of Playboi Carti’s long-anticipated new album Whole Lotta Red.

After initially announcing the album two years ago, Playboi Carti continually juked his fanbase around with false promises and cryptic teasers about new music releases. The only song to release during the lead-up was “@ MEH”, which received a mild reaction. Finally, at midnight, the Atlanta native released his follow-up to Die Lit, which is getting the same sort of reaction on social media.

For what it’s worth, the album is still in its very early stages. Die Lit wasn’t an instant hit — it ended up reaching cult classic status after a few weeks on the market when everyone started realizing that Carti was truly the only person making this sort of music, while also making it sound so effortless. With Whole Lotta Red, diehard Carti stans are celebrating the album and calling the 24-track album a masterpiece from the jump. However, there is also a large corner of the internet trashing the product and calling it an “embarrassing” and “disappointing” release considering there were two years of hype.


Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Let us know how you feel about the album during its infant stages. Did it live up to your expectations or are you a little upset?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mario Judah Trends Because People Think His “WLR” Is Better Than Playboi Carti’s
53 525 4
0
Playboi Carti Exposes Secrets About Trippie Redd, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, & More
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Mario Judah Trends Because People Think His “WLR” Is Better Than Playboi Carti’s
53
0
Playboi Carti Exposes Secrets About Trippie Redd, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, & More
212
0
Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Is A “Whole Lotta Disappointment” For Fans
119
0
HNHH Holiday Playlist To Get The Vibes Right
132
0
Quality Control’s Duke Deuce Airs Out Mario Judah On Instagram
304
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rubi Rose Feat. Future & PartyNextDoor Whole Lotta Liquor
66
0
Tyga Tyler Herro
93
0
Playboi Carti Feat. Kanye West Go2DaMoon
119
0
blackbear & Wiz Khalifa Cheers
93
0
SZA Good Days
93
0
Robin Thicke Fire It Up
66
0
Nyck Caution Feat. Elbee Thrie December 24th
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
238
0
Reason Feat. Mereba “Westside” Video
265
0
J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mario Judah Trends Because People Think His “WLR” Is Better Than Playboi Carti’s
Playboi Carti Exposes Secrets About Trippie Redd, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, & More
Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Is A “Whole Lotta Disappointment” For Fans