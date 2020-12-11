Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Possible Release Date Revealed

Playboi Carti‘s winding rollout for Whole Lotta Red has been one of the year’s strangest and oddly captivating narratives, with many of his fans continuously living in a state of bated breath. Potential release dates have come and gone, with Carti himself seeming altogether fine with playing puppetmaster, taking to social media to pull strings and plant seeds of anticipation. It has gotten so bad that rising viral artist Mario Judah has essentially hijacked the Whole Lotta Red rollout, threatening to drop his own version should Carti fail to meet a punctual deadline.

Timothy Norris/WireImage/Getty Images

And while many had convinced themselves that the project would be arriving today, Akademiks recently took to his platform to share an interesting revelation. “I literally sold my soul to get this info but I’m hearing Carti’s album isn’t dropping tonight but will drop on Christmas,” reveals Ak, who recently parted ways with Complex and Everyday Struggle. “And hearing Kanye the exec producer along with Matthew Williams from Givenchy. That’s the gift he got for ya’ll.”

At this point, it’s unclear as to whether the hype for Carti’s Whole Lotta Red is at an all-time high, or is steadily waning with each passing day. On one hand, you have to admire an artist who takes their time and patiently holds onto a project until it’s deemed ready by their standards. On the other, fans have grown weary of false flags and red herrings, and one has to wonder whether or not it will take a toll on the album’s final numbers. And with a young upstart waiting in the wings with a nuclear option of his own, who knows how the story of Whole Lotta Red will play out.

Either way, should the now-soulless Ak’s info indeed be correct, we’ll be hearing Whole Lotta Red on Christmas Day. Are you excited?