Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Projected To Debut At No. 1

Playboi Carti‘s highly anticipated third studio album Whole Lotta Red arrived on Christmas day to mixed reviews from fans. In addition to the less than savory reviews from fans, Carti was also the subject of a scathing rant from his ex Iggy Azalea, who blasted the rapper for skipping out on Christmas plans with his son to attend his album release party. However, despite all this, according to some recent predictions, the album is on pace to debut at the top position on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

Based on some first-week projections published by HitsDailyDouble, Whole Lotta Red is expected to debut at number one on the charts, securing Carti’s first-ever Billboard No. 1 album. The project is anticipated to move 125,000-135,000 album-equivalent units in just its first well, which would potentially snatch the top spot from Taylor Swift‘s latest effort Evermore.

As we know, Carti has been working on perfecting Whole Lotta Red for some time now, commencing work on the new project shortly after dropping Die Lit back in 2018, which debuted at No. 3 on the charts. The 24-track project included features from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future, while production was handled by Pi’erre Bourne, Art Dealer, Duttatown, star boy, Wheezy, among others.

Carti has seemingly also confirmed that a deluxe edition of Whole Lotta Red should be arriving soon, communicating with fans on social media about what tracks they want to hear on the follow-up project.

While the numbers aren’t completely in yet, congratulations to Carti on his first projected No.1 debut!

