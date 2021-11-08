Rap Basement

Polo G Announces “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Release Date In New Trailer

Posted By on November 8, 2021

Polo G teases his new single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” in the trailer for “Hall Of Fame 2.0.”

Polo G‘s been riding high following the release of Hall Of Fame earlier this year but he’s coming through in the last quarter with even more music in the form of a deluxe edition. The rapper previously teased the release of Hall Of Fame 2.0. in October with a brand new chain before revealing that it’s only a few weeks away.


Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Today (Nov. 8th), Polo announced the release date for the project in a new album trailer featuring a brand new snippet of his “Smooth Criminal”- sampling single. The trailer cuts to different footage of Polo as he narrates the difference between his projects Die A Legend,The GOAT, and Hall Of Fame. “Hall Of Fame was me beating on my chest. Coming into my own as an artist and showing that I’m here to stay,” he said in the trailer. “But before I close out this chapter, I feel like we should turn up just one more time.


Via Polo G

“Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” will hit streaming services on Friday, Nov. 12th. Hall Of Fame 2.0, including fourteen new songs, is set to arrive on Dec. 3rd.

Polo G’s currently on the Hall Of Fame tour which picks back up on Nov. 19th in Kingston, RI. Check out the tour dates and trailer below.

Nov 19– Kingston, RI – Ryan Center
Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield
Nov 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Novo
Nov 30 – Denver, CO – Mission
Dec 2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Dec 3 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Dec 6 –Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Dec 9 – Washington, DC – Echostage
Dec 10 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
Dec 19- Atlanta, GA – The Roxy

Via HNHH

