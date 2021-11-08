Polo G Announces “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Release Date In New Trailer

Polo G‘s been riding high following the release of Hall Of Fame earlier this year but he’s coming through in the last quarter with even more music in the form of a deluxe edition. The rapper previously teased the release of Hall Of Fame 2.0. in October with a brand new chain before revealing that it’s only a few weeks away.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Today (Nov. 8th), Polo announced the release date for the project in a new album trailer featuring a brand new snippet of his “Smooth Criminal”- sampling single. The trailer cuts to different footage of Polo as he narrates the difference between his projects Die A Legend,The GOAT, and Hall Of Fame. “Hall Of Fame was me beating on my chest. Coming into my own as an artist and showing that I’m here to stay,” he said in the trailer. “But before I close out this chapter, I feel like we should turn up just one more time.



Via Polo G

“Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” will hit streaming services on Friday, Nov. 12th. Hall Of Fame 2.0, including fourteen new songs, is set to arrive on Dec. 3rd.

Polo G’s currently on the Hall Of Fame tour which picks back up on Nov. 19th in Kingston, RI. Check out the tour dates and trailer below.

Nov 19– Kingston, RI – Ryan Center

Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

Nov 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Novo

Nov 30 – Denver, CO – Mission

Dec 2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Dec 3 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Dec 6 –Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Dec 9 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Dec 10 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Dec 19- Atlanta, GA – The Roxy