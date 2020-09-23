Rap Basement

Polo G Announces New Single “Epidemic”

Posted By on September 23, 2020

Polo G looks to continue building his momentum with the announcement of his new single “Epidemic.”

This Friday, September 25th, is looking to be a truly stacked day for rap fans. Not only are we looking at new releases from Spillage Village, Action Bronson, Machine Gun Kelly, and A$AP Ferg, but a variety of singles are also primed to flood the scene. Including the latest from Polo G, who recently delivered his new album The GOAT in May, gaining much critical acclaim and a spot on the XXL Freshman roster in the process.

Polo G

Jim Bennett/Getty Images 

Despite having no real confirmation that another album is on the way, it does feel like Polo G has been quietly gearing up for a double down effort — after all, it wouldn’t be the first time a rising artist dropped two projects in the same year, a solid way to solidify one’s presence. Along with the confirmation that his “Epidemic” was coming in a matter of days, consider that Polo was recently spotted putting in some studio time with Young Thug, a session that found both artists “locked-in” back in August

Check out the official announcement, made via Polo G’s Instagram page, below. Boasting some mysterious and appropriately viral cover art, expect this one to tackle, at least to some degree, the ongoing pandemic. Are you interested in hearing some new music from Polo G?

Via HNHH

