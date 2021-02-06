Rap Basement

The Weeknd Reveals Super Bowl Merch Line With Jeff Hamilton & Warren Lotas
Bryson Tiller Says New Album "Serenity" Will Be A Triple-Disc
Doc D Planetory Destruction
Featured

Polo G, Freddie Gibbs & Moneybagg Yo Hold Down Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on February 6, 2021

Plus, new music from Night Lovell and J.I.D & Denzel Curry’s “Bruuuh (Remix).”

Things have been relatively slow in the past few weeks in terms of music releases but things are slowly picking up. We’ve received some solid bodies of work in the past two weeks alone, even if hip-hop’s biggest acts haven’t necessarily graced us with new projects as they promised (we’re looking at you, Drake). As usual, we’re here to highlight some of the hottest records that you gotta listen to this week for our Fire Emoji playlist, so let’s get to it:

It felt like the collaboration from 2013 that you’ve been waiting for came 8 years later but still, we’re grateful it arrived at all. Freddie Gibbs and ScHoolboy Q teamed up for a brand new collab titled, “Gang Signs.” The two rappers lay down melodious flows over smooth, smoked out production.

In the middle of the week, Moneybagg Yo decided to shut down the rumors with his latest single, “Time Today.” It’s a hard-body record offering a jolt of energy to boost your spirits.

Polo G has been steadily crushing everything he touches. It was only right that we slid through with his new track, “GNF (OKOKOK)” Along with the latest from Polo, we also got new tracks from Night Lovell and J.I.D. Peep our Fire Emoji update below.

Via HNHH

The Weeknd Reveals Super Bowl Merch Line With Jeff Hamilton & Warren Lotas
Bryson Tiller Says New Album "Serenity" Will Be A Triple-Disc
The Weeknd Reveals Super Bowl Merch Line With Jeff Hamilton & Warren Lotas
Bryson Tiller Says New Album "Serenity" Will Be A Triple-Disc
Polo G, Freddie Gibbs & Moneybagg Yo Hold Down Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist
Cardi B's "UP": Mir Fontane Details Plagiarism Accusations Against Rap Superstar
Waka Flocka On Why He Quit Rap: "I Never Rapped To Be Famous"
Sango One for Omar
50 Cent Many Men
D Smoke Feat. E-40 Dreams
That's The Way It's Got To Be (Body and Soul)
TG Kommas Feat. 42 Dugg & Foogiano I Know
Peso Peso Feat. Trippie Redd Brad Pitt
Ab-Soul, Louis King & Ab-Soul Feat. Fana Hues Anybody
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD "Blast Off" Video
Flo Milli "Roaring 20s" Video
Cardi B "Up" Video
