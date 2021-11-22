Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”

For much of this year, Chicago rapper Polo G has been the butt of internet jokesters who love to laugh about his beat selection. According to his critics, the 22-year-old has a very clear formula and, to them, his music is starting to get old. They argue that the lack of variety in production — and more specifically, his tendency to lean toward piano-driven beats — is limiting Polo from reaching his true potential.

It appears as though with his next studio album Hall Of Fame 2.0, which is a continuation of his latest full-length drop, Polo might respond to the critics on the thirteenth song on the tracklist, called “Piano G.”



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Sharing the tracklist for his upcoming album, which drops in a couple of weeks, Polo Capalot revealed that he’s working with Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, Lil Tjay, NLE Choppa, and others on HOF2.0. It will start off with his interpolation of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal.”

Fans are also noticing one name that has been omitted from the tracklist, despite them previously being hinted at for this album. Juice WRLD was allegedly on a song called “Do The Most” with Polo, but fans are unsure what happened to that collaboration after it was left off yet another album release. Perhaps it’s being saved for Juice’s upcoming posthumous project…

Check out the complete tracklist for Hall Of Fame 2.0 below and let us know if you’re excited. The album drops on December 3.