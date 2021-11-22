Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1959
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”

Posted By on November 22, 2021

Polo G shared the tracklist for his upcoming album “Hall Of Fame 2.0” featuring Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, and more.

For much of this year, Chicago rapper Polo G has been the butt of internet jokesters who love to laugh about his beat selection. According to his critics, the 22-year-old has a very clear formula and, to them, his music is starting to get old. They argue that the lack of variety in production — and more specifically, his tendency to lean toward piano-driven beats — is limiting Polo from reaching his true potential.

It appears as though with his next studio album Hall Of Fame 2.0, which is a continuation of his latest full-length drop, Polo might respond to the critics on the thirteenth song on the tracklist, called “Piano G.”


Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Sharing the tracklist for his upcoming album, which drops in a couple of weeks, Polo Capalot revealed that he’s working with Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, Lil Tjay, NLE Choppa, and others on HOF2.0. It will start off with his interpolation of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal.” 

Fans are also noticing one name that has been omitted from the tracklist, despite them previously being hinted at for this album. Juice WRLD was allegedly on a song called “Do The Most” with Polo, but fans are unsure what happened to that collaboration after it was left off yet another album release. Perhaps it’s being saved for Juice’s upcoming posthumous project

Check out the complete tracklist for Hall Of Fame 2.0 below and let us know if you’re excited. The album drops on December 3.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106 525 8
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93
0
Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”
146
0
NY Lawmakers Want To Restrict The Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence In Court
132
0
New NFT Collection Features Unseen Photos From Tupac’s Debut Album Release Party
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Normani Feat. Kaytranada Wild Side (KAYTRANADA Remix)
79
0
Lil Candy Paint & Bhad Bhabie 22 (Remix)
93
0
Rony Seikaly Feat. Diddy Won't Stop Now
106
0
Remedy Feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Street Life & Solomon Childs Crazy 8's
53
0
Kanye West Dark Fantasy
225
0
Alex Isley & Jack Dine Feat. Robert Glasper Still Wonder
331
0
Chris Miles Feat. Lil Xan Miss Me
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid ” Trust Fund ” Video
146
0
BFB Da Packman Reviews Wild Snacks From Japan To The UK
119
0
Baby Tate “Dungarees” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”