Polo G Locks In With Offset, Quavo, & Murda Beatz

Posted By on November 30, 2020

Polo G continues his conquest as new studio footage confirms the presence of Offset, Quavo, and Murda Beatz on his upcoming album.

When one makes a claim to GOAT status, as Polo G so confidently did upon the release of his 2020 effort The GOATone can never slack off in the pursuit of such an ambitious effort. And while many have already taken notice of the young rapper as one of the new generation’s rising stars, it would appear that Polo G is only just beginning his ascent. Case in point, he’s already taken to the studio to cook up some new music, presumably for his upcoming third studio album.

Following the revelation that he was locked in the studio with Young Thug, Polo G has since confirmed another batch of high profile guest appearances. This time, Polo was seen hitting the lab with Offset, Quavo, and Murda Beatz — unfortunately, Takeoff was not seen in the session, though that doesn’t mean he wasn’t present. In fact, all signs point to a Polo G and Migos collaboration, so look for that once further details surrounding his new project begin to surface.

In the meantime, Polo G has been active enough to retain attention. The lyricist recently came through to release his new single “Epidemic,” though it’s unclear as to whether or not it’s intended to appear on his upcoming album. And there’s always the possibility of catching him on a feature, though that’s only if an artist is ready and willing to fork over his fee. Check out the pictures below, and sound off if you’re looking forward to hearing another album from Polo G. 

Via HNHH

