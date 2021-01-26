Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Drives Off In McLaren In Shootout Video Released From October Arrest

Pooh Shiesty’s profile continues to rise quickly, thanks in part to records like “Back in Blood,” a collaboration with Lil Durk, and a tribute to the late King Von. The 1017-signed rapper has just surpassed over 2 million listeners on Spotify with the release of another new record, “Guard Up,” a catchy if not trendy, guitar-driven record, where he details his life in the streets and the attitude that comes with it.

In October of last year, when the rapper was slightly lesser-known and newly-signed, we reported on a crime that left two people injured, allegedly involving drugs and sneakers. Shiesty was arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and theft in connection to the incident.

Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane – Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Now, months, later, surveillance footage from Bay Harbor Islands condominium parking lot, where the event took place, has been released. WSVN has obtained the footage (below), showing a McLaren, a Maybach and another Mercedes pulling into the parking lot. Almost moments after the men leave their vehicles to meet up, two men begin firing, and the men quickly spread out and get back into their cars.

Pooh Shiesty was reportedly in the McLaren, according to WSVN. The McLaren and Maybach quickly pull out of the parking lot, with the other Mercedes leaving shortly after with one of the injured men.

The story remains that the shooting occurred after the men were attempting to sell marijuana and sneakers.

Pooh Shiesty was released on a $30,000 bond following his arrest. The police have reportedly been using some of his Instagram photos as evidence in their case, while Shiesty’s present-day Instagram account remains quite sparse in response. Shiesty has a hearing scheduled for today, January 26 2021.

We’ll keep you updated on this story.

