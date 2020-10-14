Rap Basement

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
Big Sean Detroit
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad

Posted By on October 14, 2020

Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records signee, Pooh Shiesty, has been arrested for an alleged double shooting.

Pooh Shiesty, 20-year old artist signed to Gucci’s 1017 Records, may not be a name that rings bells just yet, but the rapper has been steadily on his grind under the tutelage of Gucci Mane. He appeared alongside fellow 1017 signees on the So Icy album compilation this past summer, and he actually also has an appearance on Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo’s latest effort, in “SRT.” 

It looks like his name is about to be in the headlines a bit more heavily though, as the rapper was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, October 14. He was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, and appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning, when he was denied bond.

As reported by WSVN 7 News Miami, Pooh Shiesty was allegedly involved in a double shooting on October 9th in Bay Harbor Islands that left two people injured. They were both taken to the hospital on Friday, when shots reportedly rang out in the area of the 10600 block of 97th Street.

The shooting occurred, according to the police, because of a drug and sneaker deal that went awry. Shiesty is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft.

We’ll update you on this story as more details arrive. 

[via]

Via HNHH

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
Juicy J Offers Ariana Grande A Beat For Her New Album
Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
Benny The Butcher Shares "Burden Of Proof" Tracklist
Juicy J Offers Ariana Grande A Beat For Her New Album
Ty Dolla $ign Changes New Album Title
Toosii Met In LA
Soulja Boy Stove
Young Nudy Never
Dr. Dre Feat. Ice Cube Natural Born Killaz
Madeintyo Feat. Chance The Rapper & Smino BET Uncut
Kelly Rowland Crazy
TM88 & Rich The Kid Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz & Southside Breakin' U Off
Pop Smoke Feat. King Combs & Calboy "Diana (Remix)" Video
Lil Tracy "Messy" Video
Curren$y "1 Luv (Roll the Credits)" Video
