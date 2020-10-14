Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad

Pooh Shiesty, 20-year old artist signed to Gucci’s 1017 Records, may not be a name that rings bells just yet, but the rapper has been steadily on his grind under the tutelage of Gucci Mane. He appeared alongside fellow 1017 signees on the So Icy album compilation this past summer, and he actually also has an appearance on Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo’s latest effort, in “SRT.”

It looks like his name is about to be in the headlines a bit more heavily though, as the rapper was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, October 14. He was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, and appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning, when he was denied bond.

As reported by WSVN 7 News Miami, Pooh Shiesty was allegedly involved in a double shooting on October 9th in Bay Harbor Islands that left two people injured. They were both taken to the hospital on Friday, when shots reportedly rang out in the area of the 10600 block of 97th Street.

The shooting occurred, according to the police, because of a drug and sneaker deal that went awry. Shiesty is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft.

We’ll update you on this story as more details arrive.

[via]