Pooh Shiesty Goes To Work In His XXL Freshman Freestyle

As more content rolls in following the reveal of the 2021 XXL Freshman cover, Hip-Hop fans are getting more opportunities to see the skills that each of the newly crowned freshmen possesses.

Of all of the rising artists who graced the cover — Coi Leray, Lakeyah, Rubi Rose, DDG, Iann Dior, Blxst, and Toosii, among others – only 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, and Morray had released their XXL Freshman freestyles so far, but now, one of the fan-favorite artists from this year’s class has finally dropped theirs: Pooh Shiesty.

Although the video is roughly one minute and 15 seconds long, Pooh Shiesty’s freestyle is short, sweet, and to the point. He opens his verse by rapping, “Bout eighty thousand in these thousand-dollar jeans so I’ma sag/In the event a n*gga play, I’ma make him throw in his flag.” Just like the opening lines, Pooh’s verse is hard from start to finish, despite it being so incredibly brief.

From his Southern accent to his street-minded lyrics, Pooh Shiesty’sXXL Freshman Freestyle feels like an essential verse from the 1017 artist, and he closes off his freestyle with an exclamation point, rapping, “I’m at the top and I can’t fall ’cause I know they wanna see that/Blrrrd, blrrrd.”

Watch Pooh Shiesty’s XXL Freshman Freestyle below and let us know who you think has the best freestyle so far.