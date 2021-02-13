Pooh Shiesty Performs Beautiful “Back In Blood/Guard Up” Piano Medley

Pooh Shiesty seems to be taking the game by storm. Following the success of his memorable “Black in Blood” single, the Memphis newcomer has gone on to release his debut mixtape Shiesty Season to solid reviews from fans. Released at the top of the month, the 17-track project boasts guest appearances from label-head Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, Big30, 21 Savage, Foogiano, Tay Keith, and more. Tributing his biggest hit, the 21-year old performed a melodic piano medley rendition of “Back in Blood” and “Guard Up” in a recent live performance for Audiomack.

As part of the streaming and distribution platform’s “Fine Tuned” series, Shiesty performed the songs alongside live piano by Matt Composure. The haunting piano melody compliments the hard-hitting lyrics of the tracks where he raps about murders and weaponry.

The impressive rendition is further proof of the 1017 signee’s talent. It also explains his impressive first-week album sales, estimated to push upwards of 60k copies. Following the release of the project, fans and fellow rappers alike have been rallying behind the debut effort.

Check out the performance in its full glory for yourself below and let us know what you think down in the comments.