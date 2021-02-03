Rap Basement

Pooh Shiesty Reveals Star-Studded “Shiesty Season” Tracklist

Posted By on February 3, 2021

Pooh Shiesty’s first tape “Shiesty Season” arrives this Friday.

Pooh Shiesty is on the verge of becoming one of the hottest stars in the rap game, continuing his rise with the release of his first mixtape this week. One of the most exciting signees to Gucci Mane’s label, Pooh Shiesty has had a few star-making moments in the last year, including his hit record “Back In Blood” with Lil Durk

People are really high on Pooh Shiesty and his potential, so it’s a must that he strikes early with Shiesty Season on Friday. A lot of rap fanatics will be tuned in and they’re expecting to hear the same energy that has gotten Pooh on such a high pedestal. The rapper recently revealed the tracklist for his new project, which is only serving to hype him up even more.

The seventeen-track mixtape will feature appearances from some of the most established stars in the game, including Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Gucci Mane. It will also feature some other rising stars from the new 1017, including Foogiano, Big 30, and more.

Let us know if you’re looking forward to Pooh Shiesty’s upcoming Shiesty Season tape. Which of these songs will you listen to first?

Recently, a video from Pooh’s October arrest surfaced online, showing the rapper allegedly driving off in a McLaren following a shootout. Read more about that here.

Via HNHH

