Pooh Shiesty Sends A Bunch Of Violent Subliminals

Posted By on April 8, 2021

Pooh Shiesty aims some pretty aggressive subliminals at an unnamed target.

Fresh off the release of his “Big Purr” collaboration with Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty’s unstoppable year continues. A rumored XXL Freshman list leaked, and among the artists included was none other than the steadily rising Memphis rapper. Pooh Shiesty even sidestepped a beef with Kodak Black recently, proving that Gucci Mane‘s prodigy is purely focused on his success.

In true shiesty fashion, however, it appears that Pooh Shiesty does have some lingering beef after all. In a recent post to his Instagram story, the 1017 Records artist sent a slew of violent shots at an unnamed adversary.

“Sh*t be a image for these h*es fr,” Pooh Shiesty writes at the start of his brief IG rant. He continues to rattle off subliminals, saying, “Yo favorite gangsta know I’ll kill him. And I think him & everybody in they gang a b*tch.”

Since whoever Pooh Shiesty is aiming these aggressive shots toward goes unnamed, there is no way to confirm who the rapper has an issue with, but it’s clear that the Memphis rapper is saying that they aren’t who they appear to be on the internet. 

Do you think that Pooh Shiesty’s street persona is all a part of his “rap image” or do you think that it’s authentic?

Via HNHH

