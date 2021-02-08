Pooh Shiesty Taunts Paralyzed Rapper Who Dissed Him & Lil Durk

Pooh Shiesty, the Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane‘s 1017 Records, is quickly becoming one of Hip-Hop’s most promising acts. He just dropped his debut mixtape Shiesty Season, which features artists such as Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and Foogiano. Shiesty Season has been met with warm reception early on, so one would think the rising rapper would take this moment to celebrate.

According to Hip-Hop Lately, the Memphis artist is, in fact, celebrating, but not for what you’d probably expect. Amid his debut mixtape’s success this weekend, Pooh Shiesty took to Instagram to revel in the alleged downfall of one of his opps: EBG Ejizzle.

EBG Ejizzle is another Memphis artist who released a diss track earlier this year aimed at Pooh Shiesty, Lil Durk, and O-Block. News has surfaced that EBG Ejizzle has reportedly been shot and subsequently paralyzed, and once Poosh Shiesty caught wind of these developments, he began taunting the injured rapper.

“Damn, that p**** dissed now he can’t even walk,” Shiesty wrote at the start of his IG rant. He continued by saying, “Y’all ain’t gone put that in the next song is it,” which was followed by several laughing emojis. Perhaps the most menacing part of Shiesty’s story posts is when he confirmed the identity of who he was taunting by saying, “The ugly main one rapping not the kid he nex.”

Pooh Shiesty has already had legal troubles of his own, so, hopefully, this beef doesn’t escalate any further and negatively affect his burgeoning music career.