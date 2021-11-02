Rap Basement

Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit

Posted By on November 1, 2021

His single “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” became a viral sensation and the fan didn’t like how Hunna performed the track during Rolling Loud New York.

This past weekend was once again a celebration of Rap and Hip Hop as Rolling Loud New York took over. Festival season has come to a close as many are already preparing for the next go-’round in 2022, and this latest Rolling Loud installment had several showstopping moments, including seeing DaBaby return to the festival’s stage thanks to 50 Cent.

Another viral moment didn’t involve a Rap veteran, but instead, it was a rising artist who had a bit of amusing trouble during his performance. Pop Hunna has found success with his Lil Uzi Vert-assisted single “Adderall (Corvette Corvette).” The track took over TikTok with its own dance challenge, so it was only fitting that the Philadelphia rapper perform the song during his set.

However, a fan in the Rolling Loud audience wanted to make sure they got their five seconds of fame and not only jumped on the stage but managed to rip the microphone out of Pop Hunna’s hand. The person yelled for the DJ to start the song over again, adding, “He don’t even know how to do his own song!” Surprisingly, the DJ complied.

After running from the rapper, the unknown man finally turned the microphone over to Hunna. Some thought the moment was hilarious while others believed it was staged because security did not try to stop the person. We’ve previously reported on people trying to get a moment in the spotlight by jumping on stage during shows, only to be confronted with immediate violence as security swarms in to protect artists.

Whatever the case may be for Hunna, he found the moment amusing. Check it out below.

Via HNHH

