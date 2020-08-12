Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Pop Smoke, 50 Cent, & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Goes Gold
93
0
Cardi B’s Sophomore Album: Everything We Know
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
926
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Pop Smoke, 50 Cent, & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Goes Gold

Posted By on August 12, 2020

The three-headed monster that is 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, and Pop Smoke have been rewarded for “The Woo.”

Given what he managed to accomplish during his short-lived rap career, it’s safe to say that Pop Smoke was destined for greatness prior to his sudden murder. And while we still have a decent body of work to revisit, posthumous albums seldom capture that same magic. Though not for lack of trying, in this case. Pop’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was taken on as a special project by 50 Cent, who had a fondness for the young New York rapper; given that Pop ended up sampling “Many Men,” the appreciation was certainly mutual. 

Pop Smoke 50 Cent Roddy Ricch

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fif ended up executive producing the album, lending his talents to lead single “The Woo,” featuring an additional verse from Roddy Ricch. Given the intergenerational star power active at one time, it’s hardly surprising that the smooth cut became an instant fan favorite. At once accessible to the radio and hard enough for the streets, “The Woo” continues to rack of streams as the summer comes to a close. So much so that Our Generation Music has confirmed that the track has officially gone gold. 

No strange territory for Fif, of course, and both Roddy and Pop Smoke have already amassed a fair number of plaques. Don’t be surprised if this one continues to climb into platinum territory, for three reasons. One, nostalgia is a powerful tool, and it’s not every day a new 50 Cent verse surfaces. Second, Roddy Ricch is poised to be one of the next generation’s biggest stars, already boasting a monumental hit to his name. And third, Pop Smoke’s legacy must be preserved and streaming his music is the best way to accomplish that. Be sure to give “The Woo” a spin in honor of the fallen young artist, and may the climb continue. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B’s Sophomore Album: Everything We Know
106 525 8
0
Isaiah Rashad Rumored To Be Releasing New Music This Week
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Pop Smoke, 50 Cent, & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Goes Gold
93
0
Cardi B’s Sophomore Album: Everything We Know
106
0
Isaiah Rashad Rumored To Be Releasing New Music This Week
106
0
Kanye West Low-Key Teases “Donda” Tracklist On Twitter
119
0
R. Kelly Associates Have Been Charged With Threatening Accusers
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

THEY. All Mine
93
0
Smokepurpp Said A Lotta Things
93
0
Buddy Feat. MATT OX Ain't Sweet
106
0
Migos Feat. Young Thug Cocaina
132
0
FBG Duck Like That
119
0
03 Greedo Feat. Key Glock Drip Keep Going
106
0
Starrah How It Goes
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

A$AP Ferg Feat. Nicki Minaj & Madeintyo “Move Ya Hips” Video
106
0
Juice WRLD & The Weeknd “Smile” Video
185
0
Lil Yachty & Future “Pardon Me” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Pop Smoke, 50 Cent, & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Goes Gold
Cardi B’s Sophomore Album: Everything We Know
Isaiah Rashad Rumored To Be Releasing New Music This Week