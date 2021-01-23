Rap Basement

Pop Smoke Has More Music On The Way, Says His Label Head

Posted By on January 23, 2021

The rapper’s label confirmed the late Canarsie artist has more posthumous music on the way.

The world has been mourning Brooklyn drill frontrunner Pop Smoke ever since he met his untimely death last February when he was gunned down in Los Angeles right as his career was about to take off. Since then, the rapper’s team and family has been working tirelessly to keep his legacy alive, releasing his debut album in July Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, months after his passing. The head of his label has just confirmed that the late Canarsie rapper has more posthumous releases on the way. 


Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On Friday (January 22), head of Victor Victor Worldwide Steven Victor of an upcoming sock collaboration. Fans in the comments, however, were more interested in knowing about Pop’s future releases. “New Pop coming?” asked one IG user. Victor confirmed the question, simply responding, “yes.”

Another user got more specific, asking the label head to, “Clear pop’s verses, especially for fredo x young adz x pop smoke.” Victor responded to this comment by adding, “cleared coming soon,” promising fans the collab is arriving soon.  

Image via Instagram

Pop Smoke will also make his posthumous acting debut in Boogiewhich is set to debut on March 15th. Be sure to check out the trailer for the film below.

Are you excited about possibly getting some new Pop Smoke music? Let us know down in the comments.

[via]

Via HNHH

