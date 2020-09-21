Rap Basement

Pop Smoke & Lil Tjay’s “Mood Swings” Remix Dropping This Week

Posted By on September 20, 2020

A remix to Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay’s “Mood Swings” will be dropping this week with a mystery feature.

The death of the late Pop Smoke remains one of the biggest tragedies of the year. At the age of 20-years-old, he showed a tremendous amount of potential to be one of the biggest artists to emerge out of New York City but within his short run, he made an impact. He wasn’t here to celebrate the release of his debut album but it still soundtracked the summer.

Among the many highlights off of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon is Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay‘s “Mood Swings.” The song added to their hot streak as collaborators with songs like “Mannequin,” “War” and “Zoo York.” A fan favorite, Pop Smoke’s camp recently confirmed that a remix to the song would be dropping this week. A post on @shootforthestars shared the cover art for the remix which blanks out a surprise feature. It’s unclear who it might be but we’ll find out soon. The song is set to drop on Sept. 18th.

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has been doing huge numbers since its release. It’s maintained a steady spot within the top 10 on the Billboard 200. This week, it hit #2 on the Billboard 200, just below Big Sean‘s Detroit 2.

Who do you think is on the remix to Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay‘s “Mood Swings?” Sound off in the comments.

Via HNHH

