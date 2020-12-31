Pop Smoke’s Brother Reveals Their Final Conversation

We’ve seen the successful shows that Facebook Watch can produce, especially with how Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk has blown up in the last year. The incredibly talented Taraji P. Henson is the latest star to host their own show on the platform, and on the upcoming episode of Peace Of Mind with Taraji, she speaks with Asian Doll and Pop Smoke‘s brother Obasi Jackson about the toll of losing a loved one and how they are navigating their profound grief.

In a clip from the upcoming episode, which we’re happy to premiere through HotNewHipHop, Pop Smoke’s brother speaks about his final conversation with the rapper, revealing that he hung out with Pop and their mother just days prior to his chilling murder.

“That weekend, right there, that Sunday, I had just seen him,” said Obasi Jackson about the weekend his brother was killed. “Me, my mom, and my brother just sat in a room and talked for hours, which had not happened in years. That last conversation was, okay, I know my brother loves me and he knows I definitely love him and he said that he loved me.”

You can only imagine how hard it must be for Obasi to speak about his brother’s passing on such a grand stage. He continued by touching on where he’s at in the grieving process, telling Taraji and her co-host Tracie Jade: “I’m pushing through it. I cry. I’m a firm believer that men, Black men too, should be vulnerable. Black men should be vulnerable and allow themselves to open up and show the world what they’re feeling and who they truly are, because we’ve been suppressed, we’ve been locked up and that’s where all these barbaric kinds of actions come from. My mind can’t even grasp onto it sometimes. When does it stop? It’s not just Pop Smoke. It’s not just King Von. It’s not just Nipsey [Hussle].”

Peace Of Mind with Taraji airs all-new episodes on Monday and Wednesday at 12 PM EST on Facebook Watch. Pop Smoke‘s brother and Asian Doll will be on the show on Monday, January 4.