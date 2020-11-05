Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

DJ Paul Once Partied With Dr. Dre & Mike Tyson
53
0
NAV & Wheezy Drop “Emergency Tsunami” Tracklist
40
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1218
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Pop Smoke’s Brother Shares Original “Dior” Verse

Posted By on November 5, 2020

The original verse from “Dior” was shared during a live stream from Pop Smoke’s brother.

For a good number of hip-hop aficionados, it’s been difficult to wrap their heads around the fact that Pop Smoke is really gone.

The Brooklyn rapper was on the brink of superstardom when he was fatally shot in the Hollywood Hills, days after his address got leaked online. His death marked a major blow to the hip-hop community, especially since many of us realized that Pop had not even grazed the surface of his potential


Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

With one of the best albums of the entire year, Pop Smoke had so much more to offer as an entertainer. 

Unbeknownst to many, the rapper’s brother, Obasi Jackson, is also an artist. While they make very different kinds of music, Obasi has been creating a buzz for himself as of late. Obviously, he also has access to some precious gems that his brother was working on prior to his death, as well as unreleased verses and complete songs.

A video has started going viral from Obasi, showing the original verse from “Dior,” which is arguably Pop’s most popular song.

“I recorded the original Dior,” wrote Obasi on Instagram Live, pinning his comment. He proceeded to play the a capella version of his verse, which includes some of Pop’s trademark wordplay.

“This Glock up on me holds 6-0/Have ’em dancin’ like Calypso/I’m a big belly Woo boy/My stomach look like a hippo,” raps the late Brooklynite on the record. 

As you likely know, this verse was ultimately removed from “Dior” in favor of another. 

What do you think of the original verse?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

NAV & Wheezy Drop “Emergency Tsunami” Tracklist
40 525 3
0
DJ Paul Once Partied With Dr. Dre & Mike Tyson
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

DJ Paul Once Partied With Dr. Dre & Mike Tyson
53
0
NAV & Wheezy Drop “Emergency Tsunami” Tracklist
40
0
Busta Rhymes Sets His Sights On Jay-Z, Eminem, & Lil Wayne
106
0
Pop Smoke’s Brother Shares Original “Dior” Verse
132
0
Rapper Brax Has Passed Away At Age 21
410
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tupac Blasphemy
93
0
Maluma & The Weeknd Hawái (Remix)
93
0
Eminem Evil Twin
159
0
Rome Flynn Drunk With You
146
0
Caleborate Feat. Tone Sinatra The Madness
199
0
TwoTiime Bigger Issues
132
0
Jim Jones Election
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
132
0
$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
146
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
265
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

DJ Paul Once Partied With Dr. Dre & Mike Tyson
NAV & Wheezy Drop “Emergency Tsunami” Tracklist
Busta Rhymes Sets His Sights On Jay-Z, Eminem, & Lil Wayne