Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
Pop Smoke’s First Week Album Sales Revealed

Posted By on July 10, 2020

Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album has exceeded expectations.

Pop Smoke‘s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, dropped last Friday and fans are already loving what they’ve heard. It’s clear that this is one of the best projects of the year, as it showed off just how versatile Pop Smoke could be when he wanted to. His death is a stark reminder of what could have been, and there is no denying what kind of impact he could have had on the music industry. Regardless, his music lives on and the fans are thankful for that.

There has been a ton of speculation as of late in regards to how many units Pop would sell during his first week. Well, the numbers have officially come in and, so far, so good. According to DJ Akademiks on Twitter, Pop Smoke officially sold a whopping 250,000 units during the album’s first week of streaming.

These numbers are a testament to Pop Smoke’s impact, as well as just how many people felt connected to his music. Unfortunately, the artist won’t be here to celebrate, but we’re sure he’s somewhere happy about this big accomplishment.

Let us know in the comments below which are some of your favorite songs from the album.

Via HNHH

