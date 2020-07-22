Pop Smoke’s Manager Says Project With 808Melo, Axl Is On The Way

We’re only a few weeks removed from the release of Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon and a few days removed from the deluxe edition. The album is as good as a posthumous album can get and Steven Victor, Pop’s manager, seemingly put his best foot forward in executing Pop Smoke‘s vision accurately.

The album’s produced a few hits already, such as “The Woo” ft 50 Cent,” but fans will be able to look forward to more posthumous music from Pop in the future. Steven Victor recently confirmed on his latest Instagram post that they’re already working on another project right now produced by some of Pop’s early collaborators.

“There will be,” Victor wrote in response to a fan’s inquiry about future posthumous projects. “Also a project pop, melo, axl & ricobeats were working on.”

It’ll likely be a while until we receive but again, Shoot For The Stars delivered enough music to hold us over for a long time. The project debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 last week after moving 251,000 units in its first week. It moved another 100K in its second week but with the release of the deluxe, it looks like there’s a good chance we’ll see the album clock another week at the top of the charts.