Featured

Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album Title Revealed

Posted By on July 4, 2021

The outro for the project is live on Apple Music.

Last year, the untimely death of Pop Smoke was commemorated with the release of his posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. The album became an immediate commercial success, spawning several hit singles that remain in rotation today. However, fans have continuously inquired whether we’d be getting another posthumous album anytime soon.


Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Updates on the follow-up to Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon have been shared by Steven Victor and 808Melo over the months. However, a release date for the project was finally set for July 16th. Last night, the pre-order went live on Apple Music and iTunes which revealed that the project will include 17 songs in total and is a self-titled project. On top of that, the outro for the project was also made available for fans to check out. The 30-second clip consists of Pop Smoke offering some uplifting words. “That’s why we try to tell the young n***as like, stay focused, you understand? You know what I’m saying, keep you mind straight on the prize. Don’t let nothin’ get in between,” he says in the clip.

The “Outro” for the project arrived on the one-year anniversary of the release of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. Hopefully, an actual single from the project arrives sometime soon. Check it out below. 

Via HNHH

