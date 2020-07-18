Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” Deluxe Album Gets Release Date

It’s only been two weeks since we were blessed with the late Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, but a deluxe edition with 15 new tracks is already on the way. On Friday (July 17th), Spotify’s Rap Caviar shared a teaser on Instagram for the deluxe version of the album, compiled of old footage of Pop recording in the studio and performing on stage. At the end of the clip, “July 20” appears on the screen followed by the Spotify logo, which means this release could be exclusive through the streaming service. “Pop Smoke’s deluxe album with 15 new tracks,” the caption reads. “Who you wanna see featured?”

It’s no coincidence that the release date coincides with what would have been Pop’s 21st birthday. Before the confirmation about the deluxe album release date, 50 Cent took to Instagram to announce that the music video for Pop’s song, “The Woo,” featuring himself and Roddy Ricch, would be dropping on Monday, July 20th, as well. “You know da Vibes,” Fif wrote on a teaser for the visuals, which include shots of him and Roddy from present day as well as throwback footage of Pop. “Monday is Pops birthday so Video Monday.”

Prior to these announcements, Pop’s manager, Steven Victor posted a screenshot of his phone call with Fif in which they had discussed the release of the deluxe album and video. “Tell @50cent to approve the video and the mix for the deluxe, the 20th is 5 days away,” Steven wrote. Fif had actually responded, indicating that he was waiting on Gucci Mane‘s contribution, but it looks like the post has been deleted. “The deluxe is coming stop rushing,” Fif wrote, per Complex. “Gwuapo where TF is the verse. I will leave your ass off the project let’s work get it done.”

