Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” Is Now Double Platinum

Pop Smoke was well on his way to becoming an international superstar thanks to his unique sound and undeniable energy. Unfortunately, Pop passed away back in February although his music continued to resonate with fans. Since his death, many have discovered the Brooklyn artist and it’s clear that his legacy will last a very long time as fans continue to consume his art. In July, his estate released his debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon and so far, it has been a huge success from both a quality and sales standpoint.

The project debuted at number one with 250,000 units sold in the first week and over the last five months, it hasn’t dropped out of the top 5. Now, the album is officially double platinum, which is a huge achievement that will certainly excite longtime fans.

Pop Smoke‘s “Dior” was nominated for a Grammy this year although this latest project was snubbed from the Best Rap Album category. This was a decision that angered the likes of Steven Victor who threw some shade at D Smoke who was nominated over Pop. While the Grammys may have passed over Pop Smoke, it’s clear that fans ultimately feel much differently which is all that matters.

As the album approaches its one-year anniversary, it will be interesting to see if it can continue to carry the momentum.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images