HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Post Malone & 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” Surpasses 2 Billion Streams

Posted By on September 6, 2020

Post Malon Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” has surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify.

Post Malone and 21 Savage‘s hit track “Rockstar” has officially registered 2 billion streams on Spotify. It is only the second song to have reached this milestone.

Post Malone, 21 Savage, RockstarFrazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Rockstar” was released on September 15, 2017, and is featured on Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys album. The song was nominated for Record of the Year at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” is the only song on Spotify with more total streams, with over 2.5 billion. “Rockstar” is followed by Drake’s “One Dance” in third place.

Malone says he is working on a new album during quarantine: “I’m working on an album now,” he told WSJ in July. “There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. In the darkest of times, I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.

“I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out,” he concluded. “I think we’re making some incredible stuff.”




