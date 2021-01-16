Rap Basement

Post Malone Donates 10,000 Of His Sold-Out Crocs To Frontline Workers

Posted By on January 16, 2021

The “Rockstar” artist is donating 10,000 pairs of his sold-out Crocs collaboration to frontline medical workers across the country.

Post Malone has treated fans to numerous collaborations with Crocs over the last two years. Back in December right before the holiday season, Posty and the shoe brand released their fifth drop together, the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II. As expected, the wildly successful’s line sold out shortly after its debut in December. The “Rockstar” artist is now dishing out 10,000 pairs of the sold-out line to frontline medical workers and staff all across the country who are working through the pandemic. 


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

People magazine reported that the 25-year-old artist partnered with the nonprofit organization Musicians On Call to deliver the Max Clog II to frontline caregivers, housekeeping staff, and healthcare workers in 70 hospitals across the country that have been helping the nation fight off the disastrous second wave of the virus.   

The Musicians On Call organization tweeted, “As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @Crocs to offer hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort! Caregivers and staff got their very own pair of @PostMalone‘s 5th #pmxcrocs as thanks for their brave work on the frontlines!”

The CEO of Musicians On Call tweeted his thanks to the hitmaker, giving him a shout out for providing workers with some “fresh kicks.”

Post has previously donated thousands of Crocs to students and communities all over the globe.  

[via]

Via HNHH

