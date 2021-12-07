Rap Basement

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Christmas Single Encouraging Booster Shot
Russ Reveals Star-Studded "Chomp 2" Tracklist Featuring Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Regatta
Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat Headline 2022 Hangout Fest

Posted By on December 7, 2021

Plus, Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain, Lil Yachty, and more will be hitting the stage at Hangout Fest.

Festivals finally made their return this year. While few major festivals like Coachella opted to postpone their event, once again, due to the pandemic, plenty of other festivals returned in full form, boosting the local economy and providing fans with the live music experiences they’ve been missing.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 2020, Hangout Festival stacked its line-up with major headliners from Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Jhene Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Unfortunately, like every other festival, it was forced to cancel. Then, they announced that the festival would return in 2021, only to announce a postponement to the fall, which depended on the vaccination status. It never ended up happening but things are looking hopeful in 2022.

Hangout Festival just announced the line-up for the 2022 edition of the festival, set to take place from May 20th to 22nd. Post Malone will be headlining the festival on May 20th, with artists like T-Pain and Tyla Yaweh also hitting the stage. On Saturday, May 21st, Halsey and Doja Cat will be holding down the headlining spots. Plus, Lil Yachy and Flo Milli are bound to bring energetic performances as well. Closing out the festival on May 22nd is Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow, along with Tame Impala and Louis The Child, among others.

Check out the full festival line-up below. Are you copping tickets?


Via HNHH

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Christmas Single Encouraging Booster Shot
Russ Reveals Star-Studded "Chomp 2" Tracklist Featuring Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More
