Post Malone Offers Album Update: “I Think We’re Making Some Incredible Stuff”

Posted By on July 21, 2020

Post Malone says his new music is some of the best he’s ever made.

Currently working on his fourth studio album, Post Malone wants to heal the world with his music. He is well aware of how bleak things may seem, especially with no clear end in sight for the coronavirus, but he hopes that his new music can help people cope with their negative thoughts.

Announcing it a few months ago, Post’s manager Dre London said that they’re working on something special together. Now, the rapper himself is speaking out about what he’s got in store.

The hitmaker spoke with WSJ to give some new details.


Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“I’m working on an album now,” he said. “There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. In the darkest of times, I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.”

He continued to say that he’s insanely proud of the music he’s got on the way, saying that it’s different from anything he’s released in the past.

“To be honest, I think everyone in America is going a little bit crazy sitting at home all day,” added Post. “So I’ve gone a little bit crazy, and I wanted to take more steps outside of my comfort range and make music that I think — to me — is some of the best I’ve made.”

As for when it will be released, that is yet to be determined. Needless to say, many people are excited about what’s to come, though.


Cindy Ord/Getty Images

“I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out,” he concluded. “I think we’re making some incredible stuff.”

Are you looking forward to the official Hollywood’s Bleeding follow-up?

[via]

Via HNHH

