Post Malone, Saweetie, & Jack Harlow Headline Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions NYE Special: Watch Now

The new year is around the corner, and December 31st is typically a night of mass performances. Of course, COVID-19 has shut down many of these celebrations across the nation, however, there are still some ways for live music fans to celebrate. Post Malone is no stranger to New Year’s Eve performances, and he will bring fans into the new year with a live performance in 2020 as well. This time, Posty will be teaming up with Bud Light again to bring fans Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions NYE Special.

Post Malone will be joined by Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Steve Aoki, and more. The event starts at 10:30 PM EST on BudLight.com/NYE as well as across Bud Light’s social channels. “Stop by tonight:),” wrote Malone on a social media post promoting the show. Jack Harlow, who is having a breakthrough year himself, shared his sentiments in a press release. “2020 has been a wild year and just like everyone else, I’m ready for 2021. I miss performing live and seeing my fans but until it’s safe to get back on the road, I’m looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve with Bud Light Seltzer Sessions.”

You can watch the event here and get ready for the new year!