Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

YG. Dua Lipa, & More Headline YouTube’s “Hello 2021” New Year’s Eve Special: Watch Now
79
0
Post Malone, Saweetie, & Jack Harlow Headline Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions NYE Special: Watch Now
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1046
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
913
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Post Malone, Saweetie, & Jack Harlow Headline Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions NYE Special: Watch Now

Posted By on December 31, 2020

Time to ring in the new year.

The new year is around the corner, and December 31st is typically a night of mass performances. Of course, COVID-19 has shut down many of these celebrations across the nation, however, there are still some ways for live music fans to celebrate. Post Malone is no stranger to New Year’s Eve performances, and he will bring fans into the new year with a live performance in 2020 as well. This time, Posty will be teaming up with Bud Light again to bring fans Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions NYE Special.

Post Malone will be joined by Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Steve Aoki, and more. The event starts at 10:30 PM EST on BudLight.com/NYE as well as across Bud Light’s social channels. “Stop by tonight:),” wrote Malone on a social media post promoting the show. Jack Harlow, who is having a breakthrough year himself, shared his sentiments in a press release. “2020 has been a wild year and just like everyone else, I’m ready for 2021. I miss performing live and seeing my fans but until it’s safe to get back on the road, I’m looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve with Bud Light Seltzer Sessions.”

You can watch the event here and get ready for the new year!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

YG. Dua Lipa, & More Headline YouTube’s “Hello 2021” New Year’s Eve Special: Watch Now
79 525 6
0
Eminem Discusses Snoop Dogg Argument & Rihanna Apology On “Zeus”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

YG. Dua Lipa, & More Headline YouTube’s “Hello 2021” New Year’s Eve Special: Watch Now
79
0
Post Malone, Saweetie, & Jack Harlow Headline Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions NYE Special: Watch Now
79
0
Eminem Discusses Snoop Dogg Argument & Rihanna Apology On “Zeus”
146
0
Freddie Gibbs Sends Shots At Rapper That Wanted $50k For Feature
265
0
Tyga & Chris Brown Reunite Just In Time For NYE In Miami
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uncle Murda Rap Up 2020
543
0
Reason Feat. Joey Bada$$, Westside Boogie, Jack Harlow & Denzel Curry Extinct (Extended)
66
0
MF Doom Accordion
66
0
XXXTENTACION Look At Me!
781
0
Dax Feat. Trippie Redd I Don't Want Another Sorry
199
0
Lil Durk Feat. YNW Melly Free Jamell
397
1
Playboi Carti Sky
318
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
225
0
Mama’s Baby
172
1
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
199
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

YG. Dua Lipa, & More Headline YouTube’s “Hello 2021” New Year’s Eve Special: Watch Now
Post Malone, Saweetie, & Jack Harlow Headline Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions NYE Special: Watch Now
Eminem Discusses Snoop Dogg Argument & Rihanna Apology On “Zeus”