Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

A Fully-Immersive Tupac Shakur Museum Experience Is Coming To Los Angeles
40
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd Announce New Song “One Right Now”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4116
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1178
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Post Malone & The Weeknd Announce New Song “One Right Now”

Posted By on November 3, 2021

Fans are expecting this collaboration to reach #1 on the charts in no time.

It’s instantly become clear which song will dominate the radio for the remainder of the year, and likely well into next. Post Malone‘s manager has officially unveiled the rapper’s next single, and fans are already predicting that the record will be a sure-shot for #1 on the charts– and a large reason why is because it’s a collaboration with The Weeknd.

No strangers to cranking out #1 hits like it’s a sport, Post Malone and The Weeknd will be releasing their new song “One Right Now” on Friday. The news was revealed by Dre London, Post’s manager, who shared the first preview of the record.

“What I couldn’t wait to tell the [world] This Friday,” wrote Post’s manager on Instagram. “I’m excited for u to finally here what I been talking about!! @postmalone & @theweeknd ‘One Right Now’.”

The music video is arriving next week, and from the very short snippet shared by Dre London, it feels like this could easily become one of the most popular songs in the world upon its release on Friday.


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Both artists have been teasing new bodies of work for weeks. The Weeknd is presently working on his upcoming album Dawn, and Posty has been hinting at new music since the beginning of the quarantine. Do you think this one sounds like a hit?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

A Fully-Immersive Tupac Shakur Museum Experience Is Coming To Los Angeles
40 525 3
0
Brandy & Eve Face Off In Rap Battle On “Queens”
278 525 21
0

Recent Stories

A Fully-Immersive Tupac Shakur Museum Experience Is Coming To Los Angeles
40
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd Announce New Song “One Right Now”
159
0
Brandy & Eve Face Off In Rap Battle On “Queens”
278
0
Lil Nas X Continues To Sing Playboi Carti’s Praises: “Rockstar In The Rap Realm”
304
0
Cardi B, City Girls, Latto Lead Halle Berry’s “Bruised” Soundtrack
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Max B I Wonder (Coco Mango)
199
1
RiFF RAFF & Maudest Mind Phantom Fanta
172
0
Cootie Fast
185
0
Method Man Feat. Iron Mic The Last 2 Minutes
357
0
Skooly Cracc
185
0
Terrace Martin Leave Us Be
199
0
Malik Moses Feat. Bas Show Me Something
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin” Video
238
0
Sleepy Hallow “Luv Em All” Video
146
0
Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
1376
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

A Fully-Immersive Tupac Shakur Museum Experience Is Coming To Los Angeles
Post Malone & The Weeknd Announce New Song “One Right Now”
Brandy & Eve Face Off In Rap Battle On “Queens”