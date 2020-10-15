Post Malone Wins Big At “BBMAs”: Complete List Of Winners & Performances

Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, and Khalid also took home multiple awards.
It’s a wrap for this year’s Billboard Music Awards, and the winners are currently celebrating their recognitions. Post Malone swept through his nominations this year, taking home nine awards including that of Top Artist. “I’m honestly blown away by the love that everybody’s shown to me,” he said. “Honestly, I appreciate more than I could ever express. It’s kind of a big deal for me and everybody involved because we work our asses off, and we just try our best every day.”
Khalid will also have to dust off room on his shelves for his awards that include Top R&B Artist, Top Male R&B Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song. Summer Walker nabbed her first Billboard trophy for Top R&B Female Artist, while Billie Eilish was honored for Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album.
We’re still feeling the effects of “Old Town Road,” because Lil Nas X was also a big winner this (October 14) evening. The budding artist received Top 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, and Top Rap Song. Lizzo was nominated in a slew of categories and took home the award for Top Song Sales Artist, and during her acceptance speech, she challenged people to speak up.
“If you’re at home right now and you’re thinking about changing yourself, this is your sign to remain who you are. When people try to suppress something, it’s because they’re afraid of your power,” said Lizzo. “So whether it’s through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”
Read through the complete list of winners—including Kaye West’s gospel sweep—for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards and check out acceptance speeches along with moving performances below.
Top Artist:
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan-Voted):
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist:
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! at the Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist:
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted):
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist:
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour:
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist:
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist:
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour:
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift, Lover
Top Soundtrack:
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12, by Melanie Martinez
The Dirt, by Mötley Crüe
Top R&B Album:
Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album
Justin Bieber, Changes
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Summer Walker, Over It
Top Rap Album:
DaBaby, Kirk
Juice WRLD, Death Race for Love
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Young Thug, So Much Fun
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown, Experiment
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Maren Morris, Girl
Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers, III
Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind
Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
Tool, Fear Inoculum
Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Top Latin Album:
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis
Farruko, Gangalee
Maluma, 11:11
Romeo Santos, Utopía
Sech, Sueños
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii, Tim
The Chainsmokers, World War Joy
Illenium, Ascend
Marshmello, Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set
Alan Walker, Different World
Top Christian Album:
Bethel Music, Victory: Recorded Live
Casting Crowns, Only Jesus
Hillsong United, People
Skillet, Victorious
Kanye West, Jesus Is King
Top Gospel Album:
Kirk Franklin, Long Live Love
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers, Goshen
William McDowell, The Cry: A Live Worship Experience
Sunday Service Choir, Jesus Is Born
Kanye West, Jesus Is King
Top Hot 100 Song:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Top Streaming Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Top Selling Song:
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Top Radio Song:
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted):
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Top R&B Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Good As Hell”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Top Rap Song:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Top Country Song:
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Old Dominion, “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay”
Panic! at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”
Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”
Top Latin Song:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin, “China”
Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaita”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma”
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny, “No Me Conoce”
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee, “Close to Me”
Illenium & Jon Bellion, “Good Things Fall Apart”
Kygo x Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”
Marshmello ft. Chvrches, “Here With Me”
Top Christian Song:
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, “Raise a Hallelujah”
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”
For King & Country, “God Only Knows”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Top Gospel Song:
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
Kanye West, “Closed on Sunday”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kanye West, “On God”
Kanye West, “Selah”