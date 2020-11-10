Rap Basement

Post Malone’s Insane Hot 100 Streak Comes To An End

Posted By on November 10, 2020

For the first time since January 2017, Post Malone no longer holds down a position on the Hot 100 charts.

Full though it might be while it lasts, even the coldest two-four of Bud Light must come to an end eventually. For Post Malone, who has been one of the music industry’s biggest superstars by a wide margin, a spot on the Hot 100 charts was simply par for the course.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images 

Ever since he delivered “Congratulations” in January 2017, followed shortly by his 2018 album beerbongs & bentleys (a project that saw the release of the massive “Rockstar,” “Better Now,” and “Psyho” among other smash hits), Post Malone has been an unwavering commercial mainstay, enjoying a streak that has only recently concluded. As confirmed by Our Generation Music, Post Malone is no longer present on the Hot 100 charts, a surprising turn given the staying power singles like “Circles” have had since release.

To further contextualize just how wild Posty’s streak was, consider that the affable singer has held at least one spot on the charts since January 2017, holding it down for an approximated total of over one hundred and fifty-six weeks. To think, if he would have delivered a new single within these past few months, he might have actually prolonged his even further. Yet as stated earlier, all good things must come to an end, and it’s fair to say that the Bud Light Baron will be alright. In fact, don’t be surprised if this is but a brief aberration — for all we know, he’ll be back on the Hot 100 by this time next week. 

And there’s still that new album waiting in the wings

Via HNHH

