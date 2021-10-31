Rap Basement

Post Malone’s Manager, Dre London, Launches New Music Label

Posted By on October 31, 2021

Dre London is launching his own record label, London Music Group.

Dre London, who has made a name for himself as the longtime manager of Post Malone, is launching his own record label. London Music Group is being started in partnership with the tech company, Vydia.

The new label released their first single on Friday, a collaborative track from Mario and Chris Brown titled, “Get Back.”

“I’m thrilled to partner with Vydia for the creation of London Music Group,” London said in an announcement statement. “Vydia’s work to empower independent music labels opens doors for incredible new artists to emerge, a mission we both share. This new venture will allow established artists to evolve exponentially into the future, as well as introduce top of the line new talent to the world.”

Dre London, London Music Group
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The technology company will be handling supply chain, distribution, rights management, and analytics resources. London told Complex that the partnership “will help fuel the London Music Group label in the creatively-free way I always dreamt it, while we continue to evolve our established artists and create big records, as well as develop emerging acts.”

Vydia’s CEO and co-founder, Roy LaManna, added: “Dre has an innate ability to discover talent and create superstars on a global level. We’re excited to work with him and provide him the tools he needs across the board to run this new label.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

