Post Malone’s Posty Fest Rescheduled To 2022 Due To Production Issues

After COVID-19 largely robbed music fans of any opportunity to hear live music during the last nine months of 2020, increasing vaccination rates and a growing sense of normalcy in 2021 have brought back live music and with festivals like Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud going off without a hitch, it was clear that music festivals were back in the mix.

Along with Lolla and Rolling Loud, Post Malone’s Posty Fest was also set to return in 2021.

Two weeks ago, Malone unveiled a star-studded Posty Fest lineup featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Tyga, Iann Dior, Koe Wetzel, Turnstile, Tyla Yaweh, Flo Milli, Kaash Paige, Kenny Mason, Peach Tree Rascals, RMR, Gatecreeper, Clever and LoveLeo.

Fans were obviously excited and the third iteration of Posty Fest, set to take place at AT&T Field in Arlington, TX over a two-day span between October 30-31, was just on the horizon.

Unfortunately, that’s where it will stay.

Citing “logistical issues impacting the production of the festival,” Live Nation has made the decision to cancel Posty Fest 2021 and move it back to 2022.

The entertainment company added that they couldn’t “wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet,” but did confirm that this year’s event would not be happening. Ensuring that fans who had already purchased Posty Fest tickets would be refunded at their point of purchase, Live Nation did not confirm whether the lineup of artists would remain the same in 2022.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Obviously disappointing news, Posty Fest, cancelled for the second year in a row, will look to make a comeback in another year but with artists like J. Cole having to postpone tour dates earlier this week due to production concerns, it’s clear that even the biggest names aren’t immune to bumps in the road.

Were you planning on going to Posty Fest this year? Will you go next year if it actually happens? Let us know in the comments.