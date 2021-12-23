Pouya Addresses Pedophilia Allegations

Underground Florida-based rapper Pouya is fighting back against allegations made by one of his fans claiming that while he was only sixteen years old, the rapper requested nude photos from him via Instagram direct messages. Pouya says that, at the time the messages were sent, his account had been hacked.

The rapper is speaking out following a video from the now-adult man who is accusing Pouya of preying on him while he was underage, alleging that he is a pedophile.



Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

“It’s annoying that I even have to do this but just to dead this shit once and for all I’ll go ahead and make a post about it since some people have asked me,” explained Pouya in a new post, where he provides receipts. “My account was hacked via my T-mobile SIM card (they got access to it and found my IG password, literally can be proven in my phone records) On JUNE 15 2017 (they also hacked peep). The same day I was hacked (WITH NO ACCESS TO MY INSTAGRAM). The hackers decided to send a DM to a 16-year-old boy asking him for nudes or whatever the fuck, unfortunately that kid thought it was actually me and I assume he sent in photos to the hacker. I HAD ZERO ACCESS TO MY ACCOUNT THAT DAY. NONE AT ALL.

So that kid who’s now I guess in his 20’s decided to make a video spreading information that I’m a pedophile. I am not. As you could see in the articles and in the last post slide it was on that same exact date June 15, 2017. THE DAY I HAD ZERO ACCESS TO MY ACCOUNT. So that’s that, it’s a shame how easily people will spread false information about other people, celebrities or not.”

He concluded with a message to the man accusing him of pedophilia, saying, “To the kid who sent in nudes thinking it was for me I hope you’re doing OK in life I hope you read this because that was not me that would never be me I am not into boys or anyone underage at all. I have a wife and I’m sorry these hackers tricked you. Please don’t spread anymore false information about me.”

Check out Pouya’s post below, and read our recent interview with the Florida rapper here.