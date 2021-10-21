Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X Receives His Own Day In Atlanta: “This Is Incredible”
132
0
Pras’s Favorite Fugees Memory Involves Lauryn Hill Working On “Killing My Softly”
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3640
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1165
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Pras’s Favorite Fugees Memory Involves Lauryn Hill Working On “Killing My Softly”

Posted By on October 20, 2021

In celebration of 25 years of “The Score,” Pras revisited one of his Hip Hop group’s classic favorites.

They kicked off their reunion tour with a surprise show at the  Global Citizen Festival in New York City last month and fans were thrilled to see The Fugees together onstage. There have been rumored ups and downs relationally, but Pras, Wyclef Jean, and Ms. Lauryn Hill‘s classic Hip Hop trio is a stapled favorite among fans of the genre.

It has been 25 years since The Fugees released their sophomore album The Score—a record that would also, sadly, prove to be their last. Pras revisited those moments in the limelight with his friends and collaborators in an interview with Vulture where he spoke of his favorite Fugees memory.

The Fugees
Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

“I remember Ms. Hill singing ‘Killing Me Softly’ in the basement, and it was so funny because it was one of the hottest summers, New York in 1995,” he recalled. “People were dying because it was so hot. We were really broke at that time. So we had the air conditioner in the basement. It blew cool air when it’s cold outside. When it’s hot out, it blows hot air. Psychologically, it still feels like it’s cooler. I just remember this hot ass air.”

“It was, like, 102 degrees outside, and Ms. Hill is doing the background vocals on ‘Killing Me Softly.’ It was just kind of the way she was hearing the harmonies,” Pras continued. “We were playing back Roberta Flack’s album. [Ms. Hill] was like, ‘Oh, she’s doing this key right here. Let me go back and do that.’ And she’d go back and do it. That’s how she stacked the harmonies. Yo, it was like poetry in motion.”

Revisit “Killing Me Softly” by The Fugees below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Receives His Own Day In Atlanta: “This Is Incredible”
132 525 10
0
Wu-Tang Clan’s “Once Upon A Time In Shaolin” Owner Revealed
278 525 21
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X Receives His Own Day In Atlanta: “This Is Incredible”
132
0
Pras’s Favorite Fugees Memory Involves Lauryn Hill Working On “Killing My Softly”
185
0
Wu-Tang Clan’s “Once Upon A Time In Shaolin” Owner Revealed
278
0
Alicia Keys Didn’t Know Lil Mama Was On Stage During VMA Moment With Jay-Z
1588
0
Boosie Badazz Says Claims That Yung Bleu Didn’t Re-Sign With Him Is “Not Accurate”
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

Joell Ortiz OG
291
0
Big Sean Big Sean L.A. Leakers Freestyle
199
0
Sally Sossa Weird 2 Me
199
0
Beanz Wake Me Up When I’m Dreaming
265
0
Quando Rondo Who Can I Trust
185
0
Kur Let's Talk
212
0
P Yungin Red Steps
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lakeyah “Loving Me” Video
53
0
Meek Mill Feat. Giggs “Northside Southside” Video
238
0
Maxo Kream “CRIPSTIAN” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X Receives His Own Day In Atlanta: “This Is Incredible”
Pras’s Favorite Fugees Memory Involves Lauryn Hill Working On “Killing My Softly”
Wu-Tang Clan’s “Once Upon A Time In Shaolin” Owner Revealed