Pras’s Favorite Fugees Memory Involves Lauryn Hill Working On “Killing My Softly”

They kicked off their reunion tour with a surprise show at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City last month and fans were thrilled to see The Fugees together onstage. There have been rumored ups and downs relationally, but Pras, Wyclef Jean, and Ms. Lauryn Hill‘s classic Hip Hop trio is a stapled favorite among fans of the genre.

It has been 25 years since The Fugees released their sophomore album The Score—a record that would also, sadly, prove to be their last. Pras revisited those moments in the limelight with his friends and collaborators in an interview with Vulture where he spoke of his favorite Fugees memory.



Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

“I remember Ms. Hill singing ‘Killing Me Softly’ in the basement, and it was so funny because it was one of the hottest summers, New York in 1995,” he recalled. “People were dying because it was so hot. We were really broke at that time. So we had the air conditioner in the basement. It blew cool air when it’s cold outside. When it’s hot out, it blows hot air. Psychologically, it still feels like it’s cooler. I just remember this hot ass air.”

“It was, like, 102 degrees outside, and Ms. Hill is doing the background vocals on ‘Killing Me Softly.’ It was just kind of the way she was hearing the harmonies,” Pras continued. “We were playing back Roberta Flack’s album. [Ms. Hill] was like, ‘Oh, she’s doing this key right here. Let me go back and do that.’ And she’d go back and do it. That’s how she stacked the harmonies. Yo, it was like poetry in motion.”

Revisit “Killing Me Softly” by The Fugees below.