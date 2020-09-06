Rap Basement

Post Malone & 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” Surpasses 2 Billion Streams
Rick Ross Previews New MMG Face Mask For Smokers
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
Previously Unheard Kendrick Lamar Tracks Leak Online

Posted By on September 6, 2020

Kendrick is definitely up to something.

The much anticipated new album from Kendrick Lamar is on the way. K.dot has been seen filming a new music video on two occasions now. One, where he can be seen on a payphone in Los Angeles, and another where he is being dangled above the ocean. The triumphant return of Kung-Fu Kenny seems to be on the horizon, and the fourth quarter is always a great place for a rapper to make a splash. As reported by HipHopDX, three previously unheard Kendrick tracks have surfaced online. 

On Saturday (September 5), “Guilty Conscience” (a spin on Eminem and Dr. Dre’s legendary single), “Prayer,” and “Somebody” appeared online. Although the songs sound unfinished, they still showcase amazing talent and reflection. On the song “Prayer,” K.Dot spits about parentage and legacy. “The price of being iconic was demonic and screwed,” he spits “I stood on stage and had to watch my father on the news/Stress on the head of my spirit, I was lost and confused/I knew both sides of the story, but still I couldn’t choose/See, it was more than humiliation and being sued.”

It is unclear if these songs are older or if they will be included on the new Kendrick album. 

Via HNHH

